NeoPhoenix game vs Shinshu postponed due to contact tracing

THIRDY Ravena and the rest of San-En NeoPhoenix will have no game today (Saturday) as the B.League postponed their match against the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

The league made the announcement on Saturday, delaying the duel at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma which was scheduled to tip off at 2:05 p.m. (Manila time) for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Members of the Shinshu side were judged to be close contacts to players from Kyoto Hannaryz who tested positive in their last match.

San-En (12-42) was coming off of a heartbreaking defeat to the Ryukyu Golden Kings last Wednesday, where Ravena and the rest of the NeoPhoenix came close to upsetting the West Division leaders.

The NeoPhoenix were hoping to bounce back against Shinshu (19-32), especially with the Brave Warriors taking their first two games, an 83-79 escape last October 21 and a 76-75 overtime thriller last January 27.

In danger of being cancelled is the Sunday game between the two sides, set at 1:05 p.m. (Manila time), as Shinshu continues to observe its players for COVID-19 symptoms.

San-En is no stranger to the virus, with Ravena testing positive back in November last year.

