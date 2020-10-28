NeoPhoenix get a win at last as Thirdy Ravena comes out of quarantine

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix finally broke in the win column, blasting Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-75, on Wednesday in the 2020-21 B. League season at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Serbian import Stevan Jelovac steered the home side to a breakthrough victory in its 10th game, leading his side with 27 points and nine rebounds.

It also comes at a time when the NeoPhoenix finally welcomes Thirdy Ravena to their side for their next series of games against Shimane Susanoo Magic on November 7 and 8 at Yonago Industrial Gymnasium in Tottori.

PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix

New import Kyle Hunt was also a big boost for San-En with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.

Hayato Kawashima got 12 points, seven assists, and two steals, while Shumei Kitahara had 12 points and two rebounds in the win.

NeoPhoenix had the kind of shooting night they had hoped for all season long, going 9-of-23 from deep, good for 39-percent shooting, while also dishing out 25 assists.

David Simonr led Kyoto with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Rayvonte Rice tallied 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists as the Hannaryz dropped to 2-8.