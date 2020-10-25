NeoPhoenix loses in OT, fall to 0-9 before Thirdy can make debut

HEARTBREAK continues to hound San-En NeoPhoenix as they bowed to Hiroshima Dragonflies, 115-109, in overtime on Sunday at Hiroshima Sun Plaza to remain winless in the 2020-21 B.League.

Leading by seven entering the payoff period, the visitors floundered late as Hiroshima outscored San-En, 26-19, in the fourth quarter. Gregory Echenique tied the game at the charity stripe at 94 with 49 seconds left.

The Dragonflies took over from there as Murphy orchestrated a 13-6 charge in the extra frame that gave them the lead for good, 107-100, with 2:06 still to play.

Stevan Jelovac paced the NeoPhoenix with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, while Nenad Miljenovic added 25 points, eight dimes, and five boards.

San-En continued to miss Filipino import Thirdy Ravena, who is nearing the end of his 14-day quarantine.

But the team at least got better support from the locals compared to yesterday's duel.

Hayato Kawashima contributed 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals, Atsuya Ota got 15 points and five boards, and Shingo Okada had 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Unfortunately, that promising performances still ended up for naught as the NeoPhoenix dropped to 0-9.

Thomas Kennedy shot 6-of-8 from deep to lead the way for Hiroshima (3-6) with his 32 points.

Japanese-American guard Isaiah Murphy added 28 points, four blocks, three rebounds, and three assists, as Echenique had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

San-En returns home this Wednesday, where it will take on Kyoto Hannaryz (2-7) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.