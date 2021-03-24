Import play the difference as NeoPhoenix fall to Nagoya anew

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by randolph b. leongson
    JUSTIN Burrell and Jeff Ayres were unstoppable for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Wednesday as they blasted San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-78, in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

    The reinforcements clobbered the hosts to take Nagoya's fourth win in as many games against San-En.

    Burrell went 7-of-10 from the field to finish with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Ayres scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, together with four boards as the duo were near-perfect from the field for the Diamond Dolphins.

    Leo Lyons almost had a triple-double in the victory with his 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as Nagoya improved to a 27-18 record.

    It was a slow pullaway for the Diamond Dolphins, taking a 54-44 halftime lead before staying the course and hitting their stride as they shot 53-percent from the field.

    As good as Nagoya's imports were, the same couldn't be said for San-En which had another anemic showing from its counterparts to drop to an 11-35 card while still awaiting the return of Filipino high-flyer Thirdy Ravena.

    Kyle Hunt wound up with 18 points and nine rebounds in the defeat, while Stevan Jelovac was limited to just 11 points and seven boards.

      Hayato Kawashima and Kazuma Tsuya both had 12 in the loss.

      Things won't get any better for the NeoPhoenix as they brace for league-leading Utsunomiya Brex (36-9) in a two-game series this weekend at Brex Arena.

