San-En officials confident Thirdy can turn team into a title contender

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix has high hopes that Thirdy Ravena's commitment to stay for the 2021-22 Japan B.League season and beyond will be a major boost to the ballclub's championship aspirations.

"With Ravena at the center of the team, we will build a new culture and strive to become champions," said team president Kenjiro Hongo.

General manager Hideki Higashi added: "Together with Thirdy, San-En NeoPhoenix will aim to become a champion and inspire not only the people of their home country, but also the Filipino people living in the San-En region."

On Monday, the 6-foot-3 swingman out of Ateneo agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the ballclub from Toyohashi City.

The new deal represents a shot at redemption for the Filipino import, who only played 18 games and averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes in his maiden season in Japan.

Ravena dealt with a bevy of setbacks along the way, testing positive for COVID-19 then dealing with a fractured right index finger and a sore left knee as San-En finished the season with a 12-47 card, good for ninth in the West District and 19th overall in the league.

NeoPhoenix officials are confident that they have yet to see the full potential of the former Ateneo star.

"Although the results were not satisfactory, he has adapted well to life in Japan and as a professional player. We have high expectations for his further development," said Hongo.

Higashi also expressed pride that NeoPhoenix has someone like Ravena who is expected to be a key piece of Gilas Pilipinas come the 2023 Fiba World Cup, which Japan will jointly host with the Philippines and Indonesia.

"It's great that San-En Neophoenix has signed a multi-year contract with Thirdy Ravena, who will be a key member of the Philippine national team in the World Cup," he said.

"His aggressive play is something that no one else can imitate. I am confident that he will tear apart the opposing team with his aggressive play and continue to score goals to lead his team to victory."

