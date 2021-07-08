Joseph Nunag silenced anew as Nelson crushes fellow also-ran Franklin

THE Franklin Bulls got sent crashing back to earth with a 34-point beatdown, 119-85, at the hands of the Nelson Giants Thursday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at Trafalgar Centre.

The home team raced to a 29-13 start and never ceased control of the game as Nelson shot 15-of-32 from downtown and cruised to the easy win.

Hunter Hale led the charge for the Giants with 23 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, and four rebounds as five other players scored in double digits.

Donte Ingram added 17 points, seven assists, and five boards, Samuel Dempster had a double-double of 15 points, 14 boards, and two assists, and Nicolas Trathen took advantage of the extended garbage time with his team-high 24 points built on five treys off the bench.

Nelson improved to 6-9, while keeping fellow also-ran Franklin at 5-12.

Isaac Davidson led the Bulls with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but committed seven of the team's 19 turnovers.

Denhym Brooke chimed in 20 points, eight boards, four dimes, and three blocks, as Jaylen Gerrand got 14 points.

Joseph Nunag limited again

Fil-Kiwi shooter Joseph Nunag only contributed two points on 15 minutes of play in the Franklin defeat.

The Bulls take an eight-day break before taking on league leader Wellington Saints (12-2) next Friday at home at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

