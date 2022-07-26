Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yuri Escueta officially named as new San Beda head coach

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Yuri Escueta
    The Red Lions begin a new chapter with Yuri Escueta.
    PHOTO: Jaime Campos

    YURI Escueta has officially been named as the new head coach of San Beda.

    Yuri Escueta as San Beda coach

    The school confirmed the news on Tuesday night as the Red Lions embark on a fresh start under the former Ateneo standout this upcoming NCAA Season 98.

    Escueta is no stranger in Mendiola, playing under the legendary coach Ato Badolato with the Red Cubs in high school before moving to Katipunan for the seniors level.

    He previously served as an assistant in Ateneo and currently is a deputy for Chot Reyes in TNT Tropang Giga.

    Escueta will start calling the shots for San Beda in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with its first game set this Sunday against La Salle.

      Joining him on the Red Lions bench are Jenkins Mesina, Alex Angeles, and Francis Cruz, all of whom are former San Beda players, and Andre Santos.

      Boyet Fernandez, who handled San Beda for the past five years and led the team to four crowns in the past, will remain with the team as a consultant.

