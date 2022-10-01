Yuri Escueta lauds Red Lions' fighting qualities in win vs Letran

SAN Beda coach Yuri Escueta praised the fighting spirit of his young crew after the Red Lions battled back from 17-points down to pull off a 76-68 win over Letran on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

"It’s really them picking up the pressure tapos effort on the defensive side," said the first-year coach after James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio led the Red Lions to their third win win five games at the expense of an undermanned Knights side.

After allowing the hot-shooting Knights to explode for 33 points in the first 10 minutes, the Red Lions held the defending champions to just 35 in the next three frames behind their energy and effort on the defensive end.

"Usually kasi pag lamang yung kalaban nang ganyang kalaki, it’s either you quit or you come together and find a way to win. How they competed and climbed our way, sabi ko nga just be patient and focus on one stop at a time at wag magmadali. The players really gave their effort today in the second to fourth quarters," Escueta said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That the win came against the Red Lions' arch-rivals made it more special for the San Beda community.

Watch Now

"It's always nice winning a rivalry game kahit saan pa yan. Syempre masaya ang community and the players gave all their effort. It’s all good experience for the players and everyone," he said.

Granting the Knights played without suspended stars Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang, Escueta said this Letran team is tough to beat whoever is on the floor.

"Alam naming kulang sila but sabi ko nga sa team na kahit sino pa yan, limang player ng Letran pa rin yan," he said. "They really came out with a game plan. Sina coach Bonnie [Tan], they showed zone, medyo na-outbalance kami. They came out in the first quarter, lahat ng shoot nila shumu-shoot eh. But good game for both teams."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.