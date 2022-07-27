Escueta embraces pressure in bid to help San Beda relive lost glory

YURI Escueta understands how high the expectations are when you're in San Beda.

Yuri Escueta on San Beda job

After all, he's been in this position before back when he was still a Red Cub where he was tasked to fill the enormous shoes left by LA Tenorio.

"Kahit nung high school ako, ang pinalitan ko kasing posisyon is spot ni LA Tenorio. So kasama talaga yang pressure na yan," he said.

Rather than fold, Escueta is choosing to embrace the pressure as he braces for his biggest coaching break yet after officially being named as the Red Lions head coach.

"Binibigyan ka ng strength nung pressure na yun. It helps mold the players at yung mga Bedista kasi, sanay sa pressure eh," he stated.

"At the same time yung winning tradition gives them pride. So yun ang kitang kita ko talaga sa mga players namin, na meron silang pride every time they play. Hindi sila aatras at palaban talaga sila kasi doon sa pressure na yun, nakakakuha sila ng confidence."

Escueta needs no reminding on how lofty the goals are for this San Beda crew.

Yet for him, what's important is developing these players, most of whom are still young, as he gets his first taste of the action on Sunday against La Salle in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"More than the wins or losses that we get, it's more of we're able to practice or do yung mga principles namin sa practices, yung defensive principles namin, offensive principles, so more on execution ang concern namin ngayon kasi syempre transition eh. Ang daming bago for them, so yun ang mas tinututukan namin ngayon," said the longtime deputy who worked for Gilas Pilipinas, Ateneo, and TNT Tropang Giga.

"I would like to focus more on player development. I would like to help these players get to the next level of their careers, whether it may be the PBA or probably overseas if there's an opportunity. And with that, hoping the wins would come. Yun 'yung challenge sa akin: To develop these young players."

More than anything, Escueta is just grateful to be entrusted with this role as he will be joined by Jenkins Mesina, Alex Angeles, Francis Cruz, and Andre Santos, with former Red Lions head coach Boyet Fernandez serving as consultant.

"I'm just thankful for the trust given by MVP tsaka ng San Beda community," he said. "At the same time, I'm happy kasi it's nice to be back dun sa alma mater ko nung high school. It's nice to give back din. Ang tagal ko sa Ateneo at nag-give back ako sa Ateneo, pero ngayon, turn naman ng San Beda na mag-give back ako."

