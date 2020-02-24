Yukien Andrada stays put at San Beda, adds to Red Lions' ceiling

THE San Beda Red Cubs' top quartet are set to reunite at the Red Lions' lair after former Gilas Youth member Yukien Andrada committed to the school.

Red Lions team manager Jude Roque confirmed on Monday that the brother of Alaska banger Yutien Andrada has opted to stay in Mendiola.

"Yukien is another great addition to our team. He adds size to our frontline and he is very skilled as a post player," the amiable executive said of the 6-foot-5 slotman.

Andrada will reunite with former Red Cubs peers Rhayyan Amsali, Justine Sanchez, and defender Tony Ynot who have all opted to play for the Red Lions.

It gives San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez a deep roster heading to the NCAA Season 96 wars later this year, with the Red Lions banking on the leadership of last year's MVP Calvin Oftana and Mythical Team member James Canlas.

The 18-year-old Andrada posted averages of 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in his senior year to earn a place in the Mythical Team.

His brilliant play was crucial in San Beda reclaiming the NCAA Season 95 juniors basketball title.

He previously donned the national tri-colors in the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship in Nonthaburi, Thailand.