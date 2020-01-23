Former Gilas cadet Will Gozum joins St. Benilde after two years with UP

WILL Gozum gets a new lease on life as he returns to his roots in the NCAA.

The 20-year-old forward who left University of the Philippines after two unremarkable seasons is going back to NCAA, not for a homecoming with Mapua but for a new beginning with St. Benilde.

Sources closely monitoring the situation confirmed that the former NCAA Juniors MVP from Mapua High School has committed to the Blazers.

A 6-foot-7 forward previously listed in coach Chot Reyes' Gilas cadets program, rarely played with the Fighting Maroons.

He collected a total of 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 4.2 minutes of play in his rookie year in 2018.

Things, however, didn't turn out for the better the following year, playing only three games with an average of 2.0 minutes of action this past season.

Gozum will serve a one-year residency before he can see action in NCAA Season 97 in 2021.

Continue reading below ↓

ABS-CBN Sports was first to report on the development.