Will Gozum explains why he resisted turning pro for now

AFTER months of speculation about his future, Will Gozum has ultimately decided to stay put with the College of Saint Benilde Blazers.

The reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player said that his camaraderie with his Blazers family along with one unitive goal was what made him run it back for one last time.

Will Gozum on decision to return to Blazers

“Yung brotherhood namin nandun. Isang mindset kami lahat. Gusto namin mag-champion. We have the experience na, so talagang gagawin namin yung best namin para makuha yun. This time, pag napunta kami ulit sa situation na yun, kukunin na namin.”

Gozum also cited that he wants to repay Benilde Head Coach Charles Tiu’s unwavering trust in him.

“Sobrang sarap maglaro dito, nag-eenjoy ako ulit dahil sa team ko. Thankful din ako kay Coach Charles dahil kahit nag-suffer ako ng injuries, nandun padin yung tiwala niya sa akin.”

Last February, the big man joined Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Quezon Huskers. Unfortunately, his tenure there was short lived as he fractured a finger on his left hand during one of the team’s practices.

Nevertheless, the six-foot-seven cager said that he is grateful for the short-but-sweet stint in the MPBL.

“Sad kasi konti lang nilaro ko na games, pero, yung experience ko dun like nakalaro ko yung mga kuyas ko, madami ako natutunan from them. Thankful din ako sa coaching staff, mga managers, yung nagbubuo ng huskers.”

Gozum averaged 10 points and 7.5 rebounds in four games for the Huskers.

After recently getting surgery on his left hand, Gozum returned to the court in a 88-76 win over the De La Salle University Green Archers in the SBP Invitational.

The Blazers big man scored six points and grabbed one rebound in his cameo appearance.

Coach Tiu said that the team is taking precaution and is slowly acclimating Gozum back into the fold.

“It’s nice to have him back on the court, we just managed his minutes today just to see how he would perform. I don’t know if he’s fully healed, but we just gave him a short run.”

The Blazers mentor even quipped his star’s eagerness to get back on the hardwood.

“Medyo matigas din yung ulo ng bata, pero, the doctors said that he could play with tape around his hand. Pero after this game, we’ll play it safe and rest him for another two weeks.”