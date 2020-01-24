Will Gozum explains why he chose Benilde after leaving UP Maroons

A CHANCE to prove that he can still be a force to be reckoned with in college basketball was what drew Will Gozum to St. Benilde after two unceremonious seasons with University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

The 6-foot-7 bruiser believes that joining the Blazers is just the career reboot he needs to once again establish himself as one of the top young bigs in college.

"Like what I've said before, pipiliin ko yung school na fit 'yung playing style ko," Gozum said. "Both my manager and my parents guided me naman to pick kung ano ang best para sa akin."

Gozum, 20, was once considered one of the top prospects coming out of high school after winning the NCAA Juniors MVP award during his time in Mapua.

He even landed in coach Chot Reyes' "23-for-2023" Gilas cadets program before those plans were ultimately scrapped as he found himself lost in the shuffle with the Fighting Maroons.

That's all in the past, though, with Gozum looking to redeem himself at St. Benilde once he plays in 2021.

"CSB presented to me a concrete plan and yung program nila, nilatag talaga nila sa akin. Nagustuhan ko naman siya," he said.