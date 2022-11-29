Will Gozum dedicates finals stint to CSB Blazers alumni

FOR Will Gozum, St. Benilde reaching the finals for the first time in 20 years isn't just a triumph for the current team

The 23-year-old Gozum says it's a victory for the Blazers of the past two decades who helped the program reach this stage.

"Sobrang happy namin kasi 20 years before mag-finals tapos nandito ulit kami. Yung mga nauna sa amin, para sa kanila itong finals na ito," Gozum said.

With a number of Blazers alumni watching in San Juan, the Blazers advanced to the NCAA Season 98 title series with a 62-61 win over San Beda.

"Pagbubutihin namin para sa kanila," he said.

St. Benilde had tough runs in the past two decades, even with teams featuring Jay Sagad in the mid-2000s, Carlo Lastimosa, Paolo Taha, and Jonathan Grey in the early 2010s, and those with Yankie Haruna and Justin Gutang just a few seasons back.

It was in 2002 when the Blazers last reached the championship round behind Season MVP Sunday Salvacion, falling short against eventual champion San Sebastian.

Gozum finds himself in almost the same position, poised to claim the top individual honors this season while determined not to have the same fate that befell Salvacion 20 years ago.

"Ang goal namin simula sa reserve hanggang starters is gusto naming mag-champion," he said, with the Blazers seeking their first NCAA crown since 2000. "Hopefully, makuha namin yung championship."