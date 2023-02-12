UPHSD honors Scottie Thompson with jersey retirement

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help will be retiring the jersey no. of one of the best and prominent players produced by the Altas’ basketball program.

The university announced it will honor PBA MVP Scottie Thompson by hanging in the rafter jersey no. 6 of the popular Barangay Ginebra guard during the school’s 48th Foundation Day on Feb. 16.

The 29-year-old pride of Davao played five years for the Altas from 2011-15 under the late coach Aric Del Rosario.

He led the Altas to three straight NCAA Final Four appearances, and was adjudged MVP of Season 88.

Thompson was later selected no. 5 overall during the 2015 draft by Barangay Ginebra, where he won a total of seven championships so far.

Just last year, Thompson was named PBA MVP in Season 46, and later on, made his return with the Philippine men’s basketball team.

The jersey retirement of Thompson will be among the highlights of Perpetual’s Foundation Day celebration in which the PBA superstar is also going to play in the scheduled All-Star Game at the Home of the Altas Gymnasium II in Pamplona, Las Pinas.

Thompson leads Team Stars as it takes on the Rising Stars side bannered by former Altas guard Kyt Jimenez of the Davao Occidental Tigers.

With Thompson in Team Stars are Ronald Sy, Milo Bonifacio, Gerry Guarda, Harold Arboleda, Jong Baloria, Chester Saldua, Ricky Pracale, Kervin Lucente, Nestor Bantayan Jr., Anton Tamayo, Chester Tolomia, Gab Dagangon, GY Ylagan, Joel Jolangcob, Jett Vidal, Tony Paulino, Keith Pido, Gerard Dizon, and Jon Yuhico.

The Rising Stars of Jimenez meanwhile, is composed of John Cedrick Abis, Jielo Razon, Gilbert Malabanan, Jerry Andaleon, Joey Barcuma, JP Boral, Arthur Roquer Jr., Christina Pagaran, Alwin Manalang, Jun Galabin, Rom Mangalino, Justine Alano, Eric Ramirez, Japeth Macaraeg, Mark Denver Omega, AJ Coronel, Joshua Rodriguez, and Cyrus Nitura.

Other activities lined up on this special day are a Mass wedding for employees and Battle of the Bands on Feb. 14, followed by Mr. and Ms. University on Feb. 15 at the Ernesto Crisostomo Palanca Hall.

This year’s Foundation Day theme is ‘Funtastic@48: Wholistic Approach Towards Excellence and Resurgence.