TY Tang takes leave of absence at CSB as family migrates to Canada

HEAD coach TY Tang has taken a leave of absence from St. Benilde while the NCAA season remains clouded in uncertainty.

The soft-spoken mentor confirmed to Spin.ph that he and his family left for Canada last week in the hope of providing a better life for his kids there.

"I'm working on making another base lang for the kids in the future," he said.

Tang keeps options open

Tang has yet to formally step down from his Blazers post, keeping his options open.

"I took a leave of absence for the time being. I'm keeping my options open for when things open up there. It's really for the kids right now," he said.

St. Benilde athletic director Dax Castellano has yet to issue an official statement on any plan to fill up the position.

The school, which will serve as the hosts of the upcoming NCAA Season 97, is also yet to discuss the resumption of the next athletic calendar amid the pandemic.

The 36-year-old mentor has been in charge of the Blazers since 2017. The school finished fifth in the last two seasons as it contihues to knock on the Final Four door.

He and the rest of the other St. Benilde coaches were furloughed when the global COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, although they were still kept in the school's coaches list.

