TY Tang in Charles Tiu’s mind as Blazers get first win in NCAA season

CHARLES Tiu was quick to deflect the credit to predecessor TY Tang after finally notching his first career win as coach of St. Benilde in the NCAA.

The Blazers turned back the Lyceum Pirates on Tuesday, 79-68, to make it to the win column in Tiu’s second game in charge.

He took over the St. Benilde coaching job after Tang migrated to Canada along with his family last year.

Tiu had his former mentor in mind following the win over the Pirates.

“I dedicate this win to coach TY who I know is still supporting and cheering for us even if he is in Canada right now,” said Tiu.

Tang and Tiu worked together on the Blazers bench since taking over the reins in 2016.

Though the school failed to make the Final Four under their partnership, the program they’ve established began making gains only to be set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blazers buildup

Before the pandemic struck, things were looking good for the Blazers after recruiting 6-foot-7 banger and former juniors MVP Will Gozum, AJ Benson, and JC Cullar for Season 96 which the team never got to play due to COVID-19.

And with the uncertainty of things, the school saw the architect of its program leave the team and begin a new life overseas.

Now the challenge of rebuilding that same program again rests on the shoulders of Tiu.

The brother of former PBA player and Ateneo star Chris Tiu was grateful to school management and the people behind it for entrusting him with the future of the Blazers.

“I’d really like to thank the people who have been supportive of me. They’ve really helped make my transition to CSB as head coach smooth despite the circumstances,” said Tiu, who also once served as head coach of Mighty Sports and Nueva Ecija and now works as part of the Meralco Bolts coaching staff under Norman Black.

