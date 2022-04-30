Worried Tan eager to keep Knights in top shape amid long break

FOR someone whose team just completed an elimination sweep, Letran coach Bonnie Tan doesn't look like he's relieved one bit.

Tan worried of long Letran break

With the Knights gaining the top seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 97 Final Four, the soft-spoken mentor feels a lot more worried knowing how a prolonged break can ruin the groove of his team.

"Ang binabasa namin dito yung haba ng break," he said, with the earliest Letran can play being next Sunday, May 8.

Tan has every reason to be wary.

Letran looks far from the team which competed in the preseason where it groped for form and struggled to gain a win in their friendlies.

"We never won a single game sa preseason games and ang hirap makipaglaro noon. Sabi ko naman sa team, siguro challenge natin ito para we never relax sa practices at papasok ng NCAA, we have to find ways to win games and close out games," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

True enough, the Knights did, stamping their class in the field and swept all of their nine games, capped off by a 59-56 thriller against San Beda on Friday, as they won by an average winning margin of 13.0 points with Rhenz Abando, Jeo Ambohot, and Fran Yu leading the way.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But it isn't without hitches as Tan looked back on how Letran poorly performed after the Holy Week break and even had to survive a tough challenge from Lyceum before taking a 80-77 escape.

"We rested for nine to 10 days and pagbalik namin flat-footed kami at wala kami sa timing. So yun ang concern namin, yung break na binibigay and yun ang pag-aaralan namin, kung paano i-handle yung gantong klaseng scenario," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's for this reason that Tan is keeping his hopes up that the Knights don't lose their step in the leadup to the Final Four.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung formula on how to win games and how to close out games, at least lumalabas na ngayon at yan na yung maturity. Hopefully, mag-continue lang kasi this is one of the objectives namin, na maging no. 1 pero lahat ng teams gusto mag-champion," he said.

"Hopefully sa semis, we promise na di kami magre-relax. Tatapusin namin yung liga na maayos and we'll finish hard and strong."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.