Pujante says NCAA will sanction violent, unsportsmanlike acts

INCOMING basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante made it clear that violence and any other kinds of hooliganism have no place in NCAA Season 98.

"Violence and other unsportsmanlike acts, we will sanction them. They're not only carrying the school names but they're also carrying the NCAA so for the next season, we will sanction the players," he said.

Pujante was quick to assert authority in his return to the oldest collegiate league in the country especially with untoward incidents involving NCAA teams and players occurring in the offseason.

The executive has since met with the coaches as he hopes to have a smooth staging of the basketball competitions when it opens this Saturday.

Pujante, who previously served as the basketball commissioner for UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, is making a comeback to the NCAA after holding the post in NCAA Season 95 back in 2019.

Fiba rules will be observed this season, with Pujante noting, "We want to be a trailblazer this season."

Pujante, a Letran alumnus, also allayed fears of him leaning towards his alma mater, clarifying, "My loyalty to my school and my family ends where my loyalty to my job begins. I breed integrity, parity, and transparency."

"I just implore the players and the coaches to just play hard and give your best cause this is our league."

He replaces Bai Cristobal as the main steward of the league.

