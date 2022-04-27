Mapua keeps bid for 2nd spot alive with win over Lyceum

MAPUA kept its flickering hopes for a top two spot in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament with a big 75-65 victory over Lyceum on Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills.

The Cardinals finished their eliminations run on a four-game win streak to finish with a 7-2 record.

Toby Agustin shot three triples and finished with 13 points and four rebounds, leading Mapua's telling 18-5 run to turn a close 53-49 affair to a commanding 71-54 lead with 4:11 left to play.

Paolo Hernandez also scored 13 points, five assists, two steals, and two blocks, Brian Lacap got 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, and Arvin Gamboa got a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards in the Cardinals win.

Mapua will hope for a Letran win over San Beda on Friday to secure the No. 2 seed and an outright Final Four berth which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage.

NCAA play-in

A Red Lions win, however, will keep the Cardinals in third as they face the St. Benilde Blazers in the play-in tournament for the fight for the No. 3 spot.

Lyceum, meanwhile, finished its campaign at ninth place as the young Pirates crew ended at 2-7.

John Barba paced Lyceum with 16 points and five rebounds to cap off his rookie season, while Omar Larupay got 15 points, 14 boards, two steals, and two blocks.

The scores:

Mapua 75 - Hernandez 13, Agustin 13, Lacap 12, Gamboa 10, Garcia 9, Nocum 6, Bonifacio 5, Asuncion 3, Pido 2, Mercado 2, Salenga 0.

Lyceum 65 - Barba 16, Larupay 15, Remulla 8, Cunanan 7, Navarro 6, Bravo 5, Guadana 4, Garro 3, Abadeza 1, Jabel 0, Valdez 0, Guinto 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17; 32-34; 53-47; 75-65.

