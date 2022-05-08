LA Tenorio rejoins Letran campaign in time for NCAA Finals

WONDERING why LA Tenorio wasn’t on the Letran bench for NCAA Season 97 as part of the team’s coaching staff?

The Barangay Ginebra guard apparently wasn’t included in the official list submitted by the Knights at the start of the season since the Kings were still in the thick of their PBA Governors Cup campaign when the country’s oldest collegiate league began its new season last March.

The 37-year-old Tenorio thus, had to be relegated to the seats behind the team bench in Sunday’s Final Four against the Perpetual Help Altas at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

“Hindi kasi naihabol yung name ko sa official list bago nag-start yung season,” said Tenorio, who was part of coach Bonnie Tan’s staff when Letran upset then reigning champion San Beda Red Lions to win the 2019 championship.

“Pero andun naman sa likod ng bench. Nagbibigay ng inputs sa mga coaches and players na rin.”

It was the first time Tenorio showed up for a Letran game this season as he sat beside Barangay Ginebra team governor and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua.

SMC is one of the backers of the Knights.

Letran got 24 points from Rhenz Abando and a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds from PBA-bound Jeo Ambohot to escape the upset ax against the Altas, 77-75, and make the finals for the second straight time.

