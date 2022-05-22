'Superfriends' assemble as Letran goes for the kill in Game 2

SUPERFRIENDS assemble.

Letran coach Bonnie Tan got a much-needed boost to his bench with familiar faces now back on his side for Game Two of the NCAA Season 97 Finals between the Knights and the Mapua Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Ginebra guard LA Tenorio and National University mentor Jeff Napa were active on the bench as they gave valuable inputs to Tan as the Knights went for the clincher in Game Two of the best-of-three finals at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Also giving their support from behind the Letran bench in the group that became known as the 'Superfriends' were San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua, NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio, and Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

Other familiar faces present were Letran legend Kerby Raymundo, PBA governors Bobby Rosales and Erick Arejola, Ginebra team manager Reyboy Rodriguez, Magnolia assistant Itoy Esguerra and PT Arcee Cua.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Most of them were absent in last week's Game One win as it coincided with the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft at Robinsons Place Manila, with only Tenorio on hand for the 68-63 win.

Now, Tan will have his "superfriends" backing him up anew as the Knights aim for back-to-back crowns against Mapua.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.