Former NCAA MVP Sudan Daniel passes away

FORMER NCAA MVP Sudan Daniel passed away on Saturday.

He recently turned 33.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed, although sources said Daniel suffered from asthma attack on Saturday morning in Calatagan, Batangas.

The American Daniel was a force to be reckoned with in his time with the Red Lions, guiding the team to a perfect season in 2010.

He swept the individual accolades that NCAA Season 86, winning the Season MVP and Finals MVP awards as the Frankie Lim-coached San Beda squad completed an 18-0 run with Jake Pascual, Dave Marcelo, and Borgie Hermida.

The 6-foot-7 center, though, suffered an ACL injury and missed the Red Lions' title defense a season later.

After graduating in San Beda, Daniel has stayed in the country and served as an executive for Titan and recently worked as an emcee for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 tournaments for the past two years.

