St. Benilde survives Perpetual Help for back-to-back wins

Games Wednesday:
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
2 p.m.- LPU vs EAC
4 p.m.- Letran vs Mapua
St. Benilde vs Perpetual Help NCAA Season 99 basketball recap
COLLEGE of St. Benilde overcame a late meltdown in turning back University of Perpetual Help, 86-80, Tuesday and realigned itself back into the thick of things in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
The Blazers used the double-digit cushion they built by a huge third-quarter breakaway in surviving a furious charge by the Altas late and claiming the former’s first back-to-back wins of the year.
Thanks to it, CSB has improved to 3-3 and returned to one of the title favorites that it was touted to be in the pre-season having retained the core from its runner-up finish a year ago.
The Altas faltered to 1-4.
Robi Nayve and Miguel Oczon alternated in delivering the decisive blows and finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
The scores:
CSB 86- Nayve 20, Oczon 19, Carlos 13, Cajucom 12, Corteza 6, Gozum 6, Turco 4, Sangco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 1, Jarque 0, Marasigan 0, Mara 0
UPHSD 80- Roque 24, Pagaran 16, Nitura 15, Omega 12, Abis 8, Barcuma 2, Ferreras 2, Razon 1, Cuevas 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0, Nunez 0, Orgo 0
Quarterscores: 19-18; 39-35; 68-54; 86-80
Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph