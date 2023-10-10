Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    St. Benilde survives Perpetual Help for back-to-back wins

    Nayve, Oczon deliver as Blazers reignite championship drive
    by from the wires
    Robi Nayve St. Benilde vs Perpetual Help NCAA
    Robi Nayve teams up with Migs Oczon in showing the way for the Blazers.
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

    Games Wednesday:

    (Filoil EcoOil Arena)

    2 p.m.- LPU vs EAC

    4 p.m.- Letran vs Mapua

    St. Benilde vs Perpetual Help NCAA Season 99 basketball recap

    COLLEGE of St. Benilde overcame a late meltdown in turning back University of Perpetual Help, 86-80, Tuesday and realigned itself back into the thick of things in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

    The Blazers used the double-digit cushion they built by a huge third-quarter breakaway in surviving a furious charge by the Altas late and claiming the former’s first back-to-back wins of the year.

    Thanks to it, CSB has improved to 3-3 and returned to one of the title favorites that it was touted to be in the pre-season having retained the core from its runner-up finish a year ago.

    The Altas faltered to 1-4.

    Robi Nayve and Miguel Oczon alternated in delivering the decisive blows and finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

      The scores:

      CSB 86- Nayve 20, Oczon 19, Carlos 13, Cajucom 12, Corteza 6, Gozum 6, Turco 4, Sangco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 1, Jarque 0, Marasigan 0, Mara 0

      UPHSD 80- Roque 24, Pagaran 16, Nitura 15, Omega 12, Abis 8, Barcuma 2, Ferreras 2, Razon 1, Cuevas 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0, Nunez 0, Orgo 0

      Quarterscores: 19-18; 39-35; 68-54; 86-80

