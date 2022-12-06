St. Benilde's Migs Oczon doubtful for Game Two against Letran

MIGS Oczon is doubtful for College of St. Benilde in Game Two of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball finals against Letran on Sunday.

Blazers coach Charles Tiu bared that the sweet-shooting guard is highly likely to miss the all-important game at Smart Araneta Coliseum after suffering a high ankle sprain.

"He most probably will not be able to play. He still can’t really walk properly," he told Spin.ph.

Oczon sprained his ankle after landing on the foot of Letran's Kyle Tolentino early in Game One. The Knights won, 81-75, to draw first blood in the best-of-three championship series.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Oczon only logged two minutes of action and finished with three points in the affair.

The Blazers will have to rely on Robi Nayve, Jimboy Pasturan, and JC Cullar to force a deciding game.

"If the finals reach a Game Three, he could potentially play," said Tiu.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓