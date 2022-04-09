St. Benilde holds off Perpetual for fourth straight victory

ST. BENILDE made the big buckets to hold off Perpetual, 83-73, for its fourth straight victory in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament on Saturday at La Salle Greenhills.

Miggy Corteza powered the Blazers with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while AJ Benson got 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from downtown, on top of three boards and three dimes.

Robi Nayve also made key hits down the stretch and finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists for St. Benilde.

Perpetual rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit, 46-24, slicing it to six in the final three minutes of the game.

With the Altas knocking, 79-73, in the last 1:28, Benson and Nayve made crucial baskets to douse that rally.

Blazers improve to 4-1

Will Gozum flirted with a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds as St. Benilde improved to 4-1.

Jielo Razon captained that fightback, firing 18 of his 23 points in the second half to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Kim Aurin added 16 points, 12 boards, three blocks, and two dimes, while Jeff Egan got 12 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, as well as six rebounds and three assists as Perpetual fell to 2-3.

The scores:

St. Benilde 83 - Corteza 24, Benson 16, Nayve 14, Gozum 9, Carlos 9, Lim 5, Cullar 2, Marcos 2, Sangco 2, Davis 0, Lepalam 0, Flores 0.

Perpetual 73 - Razon 23, Aurin 16, Egan 12, Pagaran 8, Omega 5, Barcuma 5, Boral 4, Cuevas 0, Abis 0, Martel 0, Sevilla 0, Nunez 0.

Quarterscores: 21-15; 46-24; 63-52; 83-73.

