AJ Benson out as St. Benilde Blazers take on Lyceum Pirates

ST. BENILDE tries to earn its first win in NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament when it faces Lyceum on Tuesday at La Salle Greenhills.

The Blazers will have to do it without AJ Benson, who is still dealing with a sprained ankle.

Coach Charles Tiu rued the guard's absence after a solid performance in St. Benilde's 67-63 loss to Letran on Saturday.

"Namamaga pa yung paa niya eh," he lamented as the hosts seek to bounce back in this fast-paced tourney.

The attention now shifts to the Will Gozum, Carlo Lim, and JC Cullar as the Blazers go for a breakthrough win against a young Pirates crew bannered by Renzo Navarro and Enoch Valdez in their 3 p.m. game.

JRU takes on Perpetual

Jose Rizal University and Perpetual, meanwhile, make their debuts at 12 p.m. as both teams eye to make quick impact this season.

The Heavy Bombers will rely on their cohesion with an intact roster bannered by JL delos Santos, while Jielo Razon will be a marked man for the Altas in this tiff.

