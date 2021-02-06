CSB Blazers' Cameroonian center Clement Leutcheu passes away

ST. Benilde has lost a dear friend as Clement Leutcheu passed away on Saturday morning due to heart condition.

He was 25.

Standing at 6-foot-7, the Cameroonian center provided ceiling for the Blazers for the better part of the last four seasons starting in NCAA Season 92 in 2016.

He averaged 6.8 points on 41-percent shooting, to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.7 minutes this past NCAA Season 95 as the Blazers just missed out on making it to the Final Four.



St. Benilde coach TY Tang paid tribute to his former player and said that despite Leutcheu's hulking presence, he was as pure of a person as they come.

"He may not be the best athlete, but he's got the purest of heart. All he cares about is for the world, for the people especially the ones around him and for him to be better everyday. He carried that positivity and shares it to everyone around him," he said.