St. Benilde claims third straight win at expense of woeful EAC

ST. BENILDE claimed its third straight win in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament with a 78-68 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday at La Salle Greenhills.

St. Benilde vs EAC recap

Robi Nayve caught fire in the second half, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final two periods that allowed the Blazers to break free from the scrappy Generals.

Will Gozum also powered St. Benilde with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals as Makoy Marcos added a double-double of his own with 10 points, 10 boards, and five assists.

Prince Carlos also got 10 points to his name as the Blazers climbed to 3-1.

"For us, it always about getting better every game. That's really our goal. Win or lose, we wanted to get better. We have to play hard up to the end," said coach Charles Tiu.

EAC stumbled to its second loss in three games.

Continue reading below ↓

Ralph Robin paced the Generals with 21 points, while JC Luciano chimed in 13 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores:

ST. BENILDE 78 - Nayve 18, Gozum 18, Marcos 10, Carlos 10, Corteza 6, Publico 6, Benson 6, Sangco 2, Mosqueda 2, Cullar 0, Lim 0, Lepalam 0, Flores 0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

EAC 68 - Robin 21, Luciano 13, Liwag 10, Ad. Doria 8, Maguliano 6, Taywan 3, Cosejo 3, Cadua 2, Bunyi 2, Cosa 0, Quinal 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 38-36, 58-48, 78-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.