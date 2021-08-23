Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Letran Squires CJ Saure, Edward Daquioag commit to Knights

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    The Letran Knights added more pieces to their young roster, securing the commitments of two top Squires.

    CJ Saure, 20, and Edward Daquioag, 19, have decided to stay in Muralla as they hope to crack the Knights' roster once the competitions resume.

    Coach Bonnie Tan confirmed the development on Monday.

    Saure is a 6-foot-1 slasher who led Letran in scoring in NCAA Season 95, tallying 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.2 minutes of action.

    The Mangatarem, Pangasinan native was a key piece for the crew of coach Raymund Valenzona as the Squires finished in seventh place with an 8-10 record.

      Daquioag is a 5-foot-11 guard from Dingras, Ilocos Norte who was supposed to debut this past year.

      He is the younger brother of former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger and now Blackwater slasher Ed.

      The two will have to vie for their spot in a loaded Knights roster in the upcoming NCAA Season 97, which will be led by NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu as they seek to defend their throne.

      Among the marquee recruits for Letran in the offseason include transferees Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, and Ira Bataller from UST, rookies Jeff Mailim and Jimly Lantaya from National University-Nazareth School and former Gilas Youth member Rafael Go from Chiang Kai Shek.

