Second look at Justin Arana knee shows only sprained ACL

ARELLANO can heave that big sigh of relief as Justin Arana's condition turned out to be a lot better than initially expected.

The 6-foot-5 center shared to Spin.ph the welcome news on Wednesday after the Chiefs sought a second opinion on his knee injury.

"Sobrang saya ko lang talaga ngayon," said Arana after receiving the results from Dr. Jose Raul Canlas of St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

Arana is set to undergo therapy in the coming days as he hopes to return to Arellano later in NCAA Season 97.

Justin Arana is carted off LSGH after hurting his knee in Arellano's game against San Sebastian.

The Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year of NCAA Season 95 hurt his right knee on a rebound play late in Arellano's 65-63 win over San Sebastian last Sunday as he had to be stretchered out of La Salle Greenhills.

He finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks in the win before exiting at the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter.

His injury was initially deemed as a partial ACL tear, but upon further inspection was only a sprain.

Arellano is currently playing Letran as of press time.

