Perpetual in good hands with Jielo Razon, Tonton Peralta, says Scottie Thompson

SCOTTIE Thompson may no longer be wearing those familiar maroon-and-golds of Perpetual, but he remains an Alta through and through.

And he's hoping that the next generation of Perpetualites can follow his footsteps and soon bring glory back to Las Piñas.

"Sobrang dami kong nakikitang magaling sa Perps ngayon," he told The Prospects Pod.

The energetic Ginebra guard even cited two players who he sees himself in, saying, "Sila (Jielo) Razon at (Tonton) Peralta. Nakikita ko ang sarili ko dati sa kanila kasi talagang silang dalawa, sobrang kayod. Puro hardwork yung puhunan nila."

Peralta was the Altas' top scorer last season as the 6-foot-2 forward fired 14.0 points on a 47-percent shooting from the field, together with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The 5-foot-11 Razon, meanwhile, posted 11.3 points, 4.4 boards, and 3.1 dimes as he earned a more prominent role in the backcourt in his sophomore year for the Altas.

The two were big in Perpetual's NCAA Season 95 campaign despite the Altas finishing only at seventh place with their 5-13 win-loss card.

Thompson, though, is optimistic on the future of the pair.

"Nakikita ko rin yung future nila kasi feeling ko magiging successful din sila," he said, hopeful that both Peralta and Razon keep up the good work for Perpetual.

"Sana magtuloy-tuloy lang sila. Wag silang magbago at wag nila baguhin yung approach nila sa game at sa practice kasi yun lang naman puhunan eh, hardwork at faith kay God. Yun lang naman pinaka-best armor mo sa career mo."

