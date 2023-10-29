Former Altas star Scottie honored by NCAA for Gilas gold medal

FORMER Perpetual star Scottie Thompson was honored during the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at FilOil Eco Centre on Sunday for being part of Gilas Pilipinas' gold-winning team at the Asian Games.

Thompson was given a plaque of recognition in front of cheering fans of his alma mater during the halftime break of the game between the Perpetual Help Altas and St. Benilde Blazers which the latter won.

Before becoming a seven-time PBA champion under coach Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra, Thompson won the NCAA MVP award after leading the Altas to a Final Four appearance.

He posted 26.5 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game during his MVP season in 2014.

