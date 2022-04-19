Stags cut short Heavy Bombers' celebration with another loss

SAN Sebastian promptly brought Jose Rizal University back to earth behind a 70-64 win Tuesday in Season 97 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

San Sebastian vs JRU recap

JM Calma registered another season’s best with 26 points, and got help from the other Stags, who needed to turn back a fighting Heavy Bombers side that is fresh from clinching its first win prior to the Holy Week break.

The victory also helped the Stags get back on the winning track with a 3-4 record and remain in contention for a berth in the play-in stage.

Calma, whose previous best was 23 points in an 83-71 win over Lyceum, added 11 rebounds for a double-double, while getting ample support from Kenn Villapando, Rommel Calahat, and Alex Desoyo in dealing Jose Rizal its fifth loss in six outings.

Villapando and Calahat took charge in the final quarter as the Stags finally took control for good, 68-56.

And when the Heavy Bombers threatened down the stretch and trimmed the gap to just four, Desoyo buried a clutch trey with a minute to play that doused cold water to Jose Rizal’s hot rally.

Calahat finished with 13 points and Desoyo 10 for the Stags, who missed the services of guard Ichie Altamirano, The San Sebastian guard suffered a first degree sprain in the team’s 63-60 loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College last week.

Altamirano averages 10.3 points for the team this season.

Jason Celis finished with a team-high 26 points for the Heavy Bombers, who could only get a combined 12 points from JL Delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio.

Delos Santos and Dionisio played big in Jose Rizal’s lone win for the season, a 74-68 upset of College of St. Benilde.

“It’s not about the offense, but the defense was the key factor kung bakit nanalo kami,” said San Sebastian College coach Egay Macaraya.

“It’s how we stop JRU, dahil alam ninyo naman ang JRU ang daming firepower.”

The scores

San Sebastian (70) – Calma 26, Calahat 13, Desoyo 10, Villapando 7, Shanoda 6, Abarquez 5, Are 2, Cosari 1, Una 0, Loristo 0, Abat 0, Felebrico 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Jose Rizal (64) – Celis 21, Agbong 8, Jungco 7, Delos Santos 6, Dionisio 6, Arenal 4, Bongay 4, Estrella 3, Gonzales G. 3, Macatangay 2, Aguilar 0.

Quarterscores: 25-19; 36-32; 50-51; 70-64.

