San Sebastian shackles JRU to keep NCAA Final Four bid alive

San Sebastian vs JRU NCAA Season 99 men's basketball recap

SAN Sebastian College gave Jose Rizal University a dose of its own defensive medicine and snatched a 72-59 upset victory yesterday to inject life to its sagging hopes in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Stags held the Bombers to their season-low output after averaging 77.6 points in their first five games in snatching their second win in five outings that bolstered their Final Four chances.

Jessie Sumoda and Rommel Calahat keyed SSC’s shock win after firing 15 and 11 points, respectively.

It was Sumoda and Calahat who presided over the big turnaround in the second quarter when the Stags rebounded from a faulty start that saw them trailing, 18-9, in knotting the count at 31 at halftime.

Then SSC dropped another devastating run in the ensuing period to zap the last life out of JRU, which was never the same in the final canto when the former had all the answers.

It was a painful defeat for the Bombers, who came here heavily favored to overcome the Stags after an impressive start that saw them winning four of their first five outings including a shock, opening-day triumph over three-peat titlist Letran.

JRU dropped to third with a 4-2 card, behind Lyceum of the Philippines U (6-0) and Mapua (4-1).

It didn’t help that JRU couldn’t hit its three-pointers and missed a whopping 35 of its 39 attempts.

The scores:

First Game:

San Sebastian 72- Sumoda 15, Escobido 12, Desoyo 12, Calahat 11, Are 9, Una 6, Shanoda 4, Felebrico 2, Ra. Gabat 1, de Leon 0, Re. Gabat 0, Aguilar 0

Jose Rizal 59- Miranda 15, Guiab 9, Argente 7, Mosqueda 7, Arenal 6, Pabico 4, Sarmiento 4, Dionisio 3, Ramos 2, delos Santos 1, de Leon 1, Medina 0, Barrera 0, Sy 0

Quarterscores: 9-18; 31-31; 55-46; 72-59

