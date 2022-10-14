San Sebastian snaps four-game slide at expense of winless EAC

SAN Sebastian arrested its four-game slide with a 78-61 victory over winless Emilio Aguinaldo College on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Una, Ichie Altamirano, and Jessie Sumoda drained four consecutive treys in the decisive run that enabled the Stags to stretch the lead to 20 points, 78-58, with 58.9 seconds left to play.

Alex Desoyo led the balanced San Sebastian assault with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists, Rhinwil Yambing had 10 points and four boards, and Sumoda got 10 points and six rebounds in the Stags' third win in eight games.

The boys of coach Egay Macaraya turned on the switch after the halftime break, turning a close 40-39 lead to a 57-43 advantage midway through the fourth quarter behind a 17-4 blast bridging the final two cantos.

San Sebastian's sizzling 26-point fourth quarter saw it shoot 50-percent from the field and assist in seven of its 10 shots.

JP Maguliano carried the Generals with 19 points and nine rebounds as this season's hosts end the first round winless through nine games.

Allen Liwag missed all of his seven shots and only had two points to show, to go with his seven boards in the losing cause.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 78 - Desoyo 11, Sumoda 10, Yambing 10, Altamirano 8, Concha 8, Are 6, Villapando 5, Felebrico 5, Una 5, Cosari 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Escobido 0.

EAC 61 - Maguliano 19, Ad. Doria 12, Bajon 5, Balowa 5, Dominguez 4, Cosejo 3, Luciano 3, Liwag 2, Quinal 2, Tolentino 2, An. Doria 2, Angeles 2, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 18-10, 30-31, 52-43, 78-61.

