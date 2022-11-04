San Sebastian Stags turn back Arellano for rare back-to-back wins

SAN Sebastian finally got its first win streak in this NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with a 71-66 victory over Arellano on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ken Villapando led the way with 15 points, including the layup with 15.8 seconds left that make it a two-possession game at 70-66. He also collected seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block to lead the Golden Stags.

Alex Desoyo added 12 points and five assists, and Ichie Altamirano gathered 12 points and four dimes before fouling out late in the game.

"I'm very proud of the boys na nalampasan na namin yung inconsistency. This time, nasubukan na namin and hopefully this will be the start sa pag-angat namin dito sa second round," said coach Egay Macaraya after his side improved to 5-6.

Villapando's clutch basket gave San Sebastian a bit of a breathing room, but Altamirano's fifth foul kept the window open for Arellano.

However, Niel Tolentino missed both of his freebies with 4.5 seconds on the clock and Cade Flores missed his last two three-point attempts as the Chiefs lost back-to-back games and fell to 5-8.

Travis Mantua led Arellano with 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from distance, as Axel Doromal got 13 points, three assists, and two boards.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 71 - Villapando 15, Desoyo 12, Altamirano 12, Yambing 7, Are 7, Shanoda 4, Una 3, Escobido 3, Aguilar 3, Calahat 2, Suico 2, Concha 1, Cosari 0.

ARELLANO 66 - Mantua 15, Doromal 13, Flores 8, Talampas 8, Tolentino 8, Mallari 5, Domingo 3, Oliva 2, Abastillas 2, Ongotan 2, Oftana 0, Sunga 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 14-23, 33-37, 49-48, 71-66.

