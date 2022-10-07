San Beda waylays Arellano by 35 to bounce back

SAN Beda showed no mercy in its 35-point demolition of Arellano, 96-61, to bounce back in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio conspired in the Red Lions' early annihilation as they jumped to a 29-9 start and refused to step on the brakes, pushing the lead to its biggest at 51 points, 84-33 entering the payoff period.

Not even Arellano's 17-0 fourth quarter opener can make a dent on San Beda's humongous advantage as it still led by 38 points, 88-50.

Kwekuteye and Bahio both had identical 13-point and 8-rebound statlines as they had the luxury of resting for the majority of the second half.

Tony Ynot also had 11 points and five boards, while Justine Sanchez and Jacob Cortez both scored 10 as San Beda bounced back from its 83-80 defeat to Jose Rizal University last Tuesday.

"Yung loss namin against JRU was a humbling experience for all of us. Coming after Letran game, were on a high, Natest yung character namin and yung players were overconfident, we didn't respect our opponent," said coach Yuri Escueta.

"Sabi ko lang sa kanila, kailangan lang maging humble. Props to the players, they showed how we should really play. Pag senorito ka dito, mate-take advantage ka."

The Red Lions shot a sky-high 47-percent clip from the field and dominated the boards, 55 to 40, to get 20 second chance points and hike their record to 5-2 after winning three of their last four games.

Shane Menina was the lone player to notch double digits in scoring with 10 points for the Chiefs.

Arellano evened its record at 4-4 with this third straight defeat.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 96 -- Kwekuteye 13, Bahio 13, Ynot 11, Sanchez 10, Cortez 10, Andrada 7, Alfaro 7, Cometa 6, Cuntapay 5, Jopia 4, Tagala 3, Payosing 3, Visser 2, Tagle 2, Alloso 0.

ARELLANO 61 -- Menina 10, Doromal 8, Flores 7, Oliva 7, Sunga 7, Mantua 6, Domingo 5, Abastillas 4, Punzalan 3, Talampas 3, Mallari 1, Tolentino 0, Oftana 0.

Quarters: 29-9, 55-23, 84-33, 96-61.

