Cortez, Cuntapay show way as San Beda pounces on rookie-laden Arellano

Games Wednesday:

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m.- UPHSD vs EAC

4 p.m.- Letran vs LPU

San Beda vs Arellano recap NCAA Season 99 men's basketball

SAN Beda brandished its new sources of strength as it brutalized a rookie-laden Arellano University, 85-61, Tuesday to grab a piece of the lead in NCAA Season 99 men's basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Minus practically their starting five from last year, the Lions went to their new weapons with Jacob Cortez and Damie Cuntapay leading the charge in claiming the win that they fervently wish would jumpstart something big for the proud Benedictine school.

Cortez showed he’s ready to take over as the team’s lead gunner and playmaker after unloading 16 points on an efficient six-of-12 shooting clip that he capped with five assists while the sweet-shooting and bulldozing Cuntapay had 13 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc, and 10 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The game also produced heroics from James Payosing, Yukien Andrada and Peter Alfaro, who chipped in 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

While it was a blowout, San Beda coach Yuri Escueta didn’t like the way they finished the game.

“There's still a long way to go and it was just our first game,” said Escueta. “Arellano played tough especially in the second half. As the season progresses, I’m sure a lot of teams will play tougher and we have to be ready with those kinds of games, yung grind-it-out, physical games.”

“We have to do better and manage those kinds of defenses against us,” he added.

It was a harrowing debut, in contrast, for AU mentor Chico Manabat, who has literally started from scratch as he brought in a total of nine neophytes while also losing key cogs from a season back.

For his solid rebounding, Cuntapay stands to receive a pair of shoes from Escueta.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“I told him (Cuntapay) kasi if he gets at least 10 rebounds, I’ll give him shoes,” said Escueta.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

First Game

San Beda 85- Cortez 16, Payosing 13, Cuntapay 13, Andrada 12, Alfaro 11, Puno 5, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Gallego 2, Torres 0

Arellano U 61- Ongotan 16, Capulong 10, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Talampas 6, Mallari 3, Dayrit 3, Villarente 2, Abastillas 2, dela Cruz 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0, Geronimo 0

Quarterscores: 24-15; 57-26; 74-46; 85-61

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph