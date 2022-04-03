San Beda stays unbeaten, adds to JRU Bombers' woes

SAN Beda turned on the jets in the fourth quarter to break away from Jose Rizal University, 67-53, for its third straight in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament on Sunday at La Salle Greenhills.

James Canlas-Kwekuteye drained three three-pointers for his team-best 17 points. He also had nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals to keep the Red Lions at the top of the standings on a 3-0 win-loss card.

Canlas-Kwekuteye presided over San Beda's 20-point fourth quarter that turned a close 47-44 affair entering the final canto into a comfortable 14-point win.

"We're happy that we're there right now at the top, but there's still a lot of work for us," said coach Boyet Fernandez.

Ralph Penuela contributed 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, as JB Bahio just missed out on a double-double with his eight points and 10 boards for the Red Lions.

Marwin Dionisio led the way with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bombers, who remained winless through three games.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 67 -- Kwekuteye 17, Penuela 11, Bahio 8, Cuntapay 8, Ynot 8, Amsali 5, Alfaro 4, Andrada 4, Abuda 2, Cometa 0, Gallego 0.

JRU 53 -- Dionisio 10, Delos Santos 9, G. Gonzales 8, Bongay 7, Celis 6, Macatangay 4, Agbong 3, Jungco 2, Arenal 2, C. Gonzales 2, Aguilar 0, Aguado 0, Guiab 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 32-27, 47-44, 67-53.

