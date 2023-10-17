San Beda Red Lions' brave fightback denies Perpetual Altas

SAN BEDA completed a big comeback to deny Perpetual, 62-60, in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

After being down by seven points in the third quarter, the Red Lions went on a 9-1 run highlighted by a three-pointer from Emman Tagle to grab the driver's seat, 56-55.

Cyrus Nitura retaliated with a three-pointer to give the Altas back the lead, 58-57, but Jomel Puno answered with his own trey to kick off the decisive finishing kick for the Red Lions.

The Red Lions improved to5-2 (win-loss) while a late basket by Nitura couldn't save the Altas from losing for the fifth time in their eight games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Puno finished with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds to go with one assist while Peter Alfaro scored nine points and grabbed two rebounds.

Nitura led Perpetual in scoring with 15 points to go with 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Pagaran added 14 points, nine rebounds, and one assist.

The scores:

SBU 62 - Puno 12, Alfaro 9, Gonzales 8, Tagle 8, Payosing 7, Cortez 6, Andrada 5, Jopia 4, Visser 3, Gallego 0, Cuntapay 0, Royo 0

PERPETUAL 60 - Nitura 15, Pagaran 14, Roque 10, Omega 7, Razon 6, Abis 6, Nuñez 2, Barcuma 0, Ferreras 0, Boral 0, Orgo 0

Quarterscores: 21-15, 18-13, 15-19, 6-15

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph