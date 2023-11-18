Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Nov 18
    San Beda Red Lions move past JRU Bombers in wild Final Four race

    Resurgent Red Lions back in Final Four reckoning
    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    yukien andrada san beda
    PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

    Games today/Sunday (Filoil EcoOil Arena) 12 p.m.- Arellano vs Lyceum; 2 p.m.- Benilde vs Letran

    It was the second straight victory and 10th overall in 16 games for the Lions, who jumped from fifth to a share of third with the College of St. Benilde Blazers while sending the Bombers from No. 4 down to No. 5 with a 10-7 mark.

    It came a few days after a 65-61 victory over CSB.

    And it was coincidental that the reemergence of San Beda happened during Yulkien Andrada’s resurgence.

    After sulking over a painful, late-game potential game-winning three-point miss, Andrada had moved on and has piled up a pair of solid games including a game-high 18-point effort on this one.

    He dropped a 22-point masterpiece on the Blazers last time out and it looked as if he has gain traction in time when the Lions have launched their desperate Final Four attempt.

    Andrada made his move in the third quarter when he dropped nine-points in that critical span when San Beda parried every attempt by JRU in turning things around in its favor.

    In the fourth period, Andrada was also a significant piece as he had five points there when the Lions relied on a double-digit cushion in fending off the Bombers’ one last attempt to steal the game.

    San Beda 74 - Andrada 18, Puno 13, Cortez 12, Payosing 12, Gonzales 6, Alfaro 6, Royo 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Cuntapay 0, Tagle 0

    JRU 69 - Delos Santos 15, Argente 15, Guiab 10, Dela Rosa 10, Dionisio 7, Miranda 6, Medina 2, Sarmiento 2, De Leon 2, Arenal 0, Sy 0, Sy 0, Ramos 0, Pabico 0, Mosqueda 0

    Quarterscores: 20-16; 41-35; 59-51; 74-69

