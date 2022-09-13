Kwekuteye, San Beda catch fire early to rout EAC Generals by 29

SAN Beda leaned on its sizzling start to rout Emilio Aguinaldo College by 29 points, 85-56, in its NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament debut on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye poured in eight of his 15 points in the Red Lions' 32-point first quarter where the Mendiola side drained eight treys to set the tone with a 32-7 start. He shot 3-of-6 from deep and collected six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

San Beda's blazing opening period was just a precursor of things to come as it finished 16-of-38 from beyond the arc and enjoyed a lead as big as 41 points, 53-12, after a Joshua Tagala three at the 2:13 mark of the second period.

Yukien Andrada tallied 13 points and eight boards while Tony Ynot had 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a block to reward coach Yuri Escueta his first NCAA victory after losing the Red Lions' first game against Mapua, 66-55 last Saturday.

EAC fell to 0-2 in an auspicious start for this season's host.

Joshua Tolentino topscored for the Generals with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Kriss Gurtiza got 10 points and three boards to atone for a scoreless stint by Allen Liwag, who missed all his eight shots.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 85 - Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 13, Ynot 12, Sanchez 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Visser 6, Bahio 3, Tagala 3, Llarena 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Tagle 0.

EAC 56 - Tolentino 16, Gurtiza 10, Luciano 7, Cosejo 6, Robin 5, Cosa 3, Bajon 3, Maguliano 2, Dominguez 2, Bacud 2, Liwag 0, An. Doria 0, Balowa 0, Ad. Doria 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 32-7, 55-17, 73-41, 85-56.

