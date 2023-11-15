San Beda revives Final Four bid with big win over Benilde

THE SAN Beda Red Lions upset the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 65-61, to revive their push to the Final Four of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Yukien Andrada iced the game for the Red Lions by sinking two-for-two from the charity stripe after a late three-pointer from Ray Carlos in the last 3.3 seconds got the Blazers within two points.

San Beda held on to pick up its ninth win in 15 games, staying at the fifth spot just half-a-game behind Benilde and Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers (both 10-6).

Mapua (13-3) and Lyceum (11-4) occupy the top two spots.

Andrada finished with 22 points to go with three boards for San Beda while Jacob Cortez added 15 markers, four rebounds, and eight dimes.

Will Gozum led the Benilde with 16 points, five rebounds, and one assist, while Joshua Cajucom finished with 13 points and two rebounds.

The scores:

San Beda 65 - Andrada 22, Cortez 15, Alfaro 7, Payosing 7, Gonzales 5, Puno 4, Tagle 3, Jopia 2, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0, Royo 0

CSB 61 - Gozum 16, Cajucom 13, Carlos 8, Nayve 7, Corteza 6, Oczon 5, Sangco 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 2, Marcos 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0

Quarterscores: 13-14; 29-32; 45-45; 65-61

