San Beda keeps itself in Top Two hunt with comeback win vs JRU

SAN Beda battled back from a nine-point third-quarter deficit and outpoised Jose Rizal University late to take the 70-61 victory in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions used a 12-1 barrage to flip the game from a 58-55 deficit to a commanding eight-point lead, 67-59, after a Jacob Cortez jumper with 1:48 to play.

Peter Alfaro put the finishing touches with his three with 30.1 seconds left, giving San Beda a nine-point lead.

Cortez collected a team-high 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists as the Red Lions dug themselves from a 53-44 third quarter hole to secure their third straight victory.

James Kwekuteye added 12 points and four boards, Alfaro scored 11, and JB Bahio had 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

This win was huge for San Beda as it moved up to 12-5, still very much in the running for a top two spot ahead of its final assignment against St. Benilde on Tuesday.

A win there could assure the Red Lions at least a playoff for the top two spot with games still left to be played late in the eliminations.

"Credit to JRU. When you thought that they were out and they didn't have that last push, they still played hard. Good thing na-matchupan namin nung fourth quarter," said coach Yuri Escueta.

Agem Miranda carried the Heavy Bombers with his 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Jonathan Medina also grabbed 12 points and five boards in JRU's sixth straight loss to slump to 6-11.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 70 -- Cortez 15, Kwekuteye 12, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Andrada 7, Sanchez 6, Payosing 5, Cuntapay 2, Visser 2, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Tagala 0.

JRU 61 -- Miranda 19, Medina 12, Dionisio 8, Delos Santos 6, Dela Rosa 6, Tan 6, Guiab 4, Sy 2, De Jesus 0, Arenal 0, Gonzales 0, Mercado 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 40-36, 53-56, 70-61.