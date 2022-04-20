San Beda escapes gritty Perpetual Help for win No. 6

SAN Beda fended off a tough challenge from Perpetual, scoring a 78-71 win to preserve its unblemished slate in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills.

James Kwekuteye delivered the big pullup jumper with 35.1 seconds to spare to cap off his 18-point eruption and also lock up win No. 6 for the Red Lions.

San Beda lost saw a 17-point edge chopped to seven, 74-67, after a Lean Martel undergoal stab with 1:47 remaining.

But Peter Alfaro and Kwekuteye delivered the big hits late for the Red Lions and clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.

San Beda stays unbeaten

Rookie center Yukien Andrada also played big for San Beda with 15 points and four boards, as Rhayyan Amsali and Peter Alfaro both had nine each in the victory.

"I thank my players. They played within our system and followed our gameplan," said coach Boyet Fernandez. "Even though Perpetual came back, the other guys stepped up on defense and stopped the bleeding."

Kim Aurin topped Perpetual with 16 points and three boards, while Jielo Razon drained three treys for his 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The Altas suffered their third straight loss to sink to a 2-5 card.

The scores:

San Beda 78 - Kwekuteye 18, Andrada 15, Amsali 9, Alfaro 9, Cuntapay 6, Ynot 5, Penuela 4, Bahio 4, Jopia 4, Gallego 2, Cometa 2, Villejo 0, Visser 0, Sanchez 0, Abuda 0.

Perpetual 71 - Aurin 16, Razon 15, Pagaran 13, Martel 12, Ferreras 3, Boral 3, Egan 2, Sevilla 2, Abis 2, Omega 2, Cuevas 1, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Kawamura 0.

Quarterscores: 16-16; 48-34; 64-50; 78-71.

