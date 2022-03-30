San Beda fends off furious EAC fightback for back-to-back wins

SAN Beda escaped Emilio Aguinaldo College by the skin of its teeth, coming away with the 85-81 triumph Wednesday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

San Beda vs EAC recap

Rhayyan Amsali scored the pivotal putback with 10.0 seconds left off a James Canlas three-point miss to make it an 85-78 affair for the Red Lions to weather a furious Generals rally led by Marwin Taywan.

EAC, however, had no quit in it as Ralph Robin drained another three to cut the lead down to just 5.1 ticks left, but San Beda benefitted from the possession arrow to survive EAC.

Canlas fired 16 points on 3-of-6 clip from beyond the arc and six rebounds to lead the Red Lions to a 2-0 card and join archrival Letran at the top of the table.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

JV Gallego also contributed 15 points, three assists, two boards, and two steals off the bench, Amsali got a near-double-double of 13 points, nine rebounds, and two dimes, and Ralph Penuela had 13 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, as well as five boards in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's just a matter of us executing our gameplan na noong third quarter lang nag-click. I'm happy na nag-step up naman yung ibang players," said coach Boyet Fernandez as his side used a 29-point third quarter to grab a 70-58 lead before EAC's spirited rally.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was a tough loss for the Generals which sunk to 0-2 despite the career-high efforts from Robin, who poured 19 points in this recent setback.

JP Maguliano also had 14 points and four boards, while Taywan got 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 85 -- Canlas 16, Gallego 15, Amsali 13, Penuela 13, Alfaro 9, Bahio 5, Andrada 4, Abuda 3, Sanchez 3, Ynot 3, Cuntapay 1, Cometa 0, Visser 0, Jopia 0, Villejo 0.

EAC 81 -- Robin 19, Maguliano 14, Taywan 13, Luciano 9, Liwag 7, Quinal 6, Fuentes 6, Ad. Doria 3, Bunyi 2, Gurtiza 2, Cosa 0, Umpad 0, An. Doria 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 20-17, 41-41, 70-58, 85-81.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.