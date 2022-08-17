Rome dela Rosa pleased to see brod Ry rise again after ACL injury

FROM the FilOil EcoOil Centre stands, Rome dela Rosa is pleased to see his brother get back doing what he loves and playing at his best for Jose Rizal University after overcoming a serious knee injury.

"He’s looking great, man," said the Magnolia forward, who was in attendance to watch the 5-foot-10 guard play in Wednesday's Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup games. "I’m just really happy to see him playing again and doing what he loves."

The younger dela Rosa has been impressive for the Heavy Bombers since returning from an ACL injury in practice during the pandemic. The 22-year old leads his squad with an average of 11.0 points highlighted by a 19-point showing in the Bombers' 88-69 win over San Beda.

Through it all, Rome urges Ry to never stay content.

"I’m sure he’s not satisfied," he said. "I always tell him to not be satisfied and there’s a lot to work on. But I’m happy that he’s back on the court. Getting hurt or tearing your ACL is not easy to come back from mentally and physically."

Continue reading below ↓

"I just told him to keep fighting every day. When you first get your ACL, you have to go through surgery. I think the hardest part is the mental part – having to just sit out and not be able to do the normal things you do as a basketball player."

Watch Now

Rome, though, admitted having mixed feelings watching Ry play well against his older brother's alma mater San Beda.

However, it was a different Red Lions team from the one that dela Rosa played for, with this Mendiola crew in the middle of a transition with new head coach Yuri Escueta calling the shots for a fairly young crew.

Nonetheless, the Magnolia defensive lynchpin still expects big things from San Beda moving forward as he hopes to see the present-day team add to the school's proud basketball history.

"It’s a young squad. There are some vets but they’re a young team. They’ll have a good chance of winning the championship next season," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think it’s also good for the school to have coach Yuri. He’s a Red Cub so it’s nice to have that. He’s also a point guard -- they’re floor generals and they know a lot. So he’ll be able to lead the team."

Dela Rosa won four NCAA championships during his time in Mendiola, and if there's one advice he can give to these Red Lions, it's all about staying true to the system that Escueta has put in place - the same way he and his peers bought in to those of his former coaches Frankie Lim, Ronnie Magsanoc, and Boyet Fernandez.

"It’s just sticking to the system and playing together," he said. "You will always have great individual players but it’s just how they’ll come together as a team for that common goal."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.