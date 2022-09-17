Bolick still upbeat on San Beda finals return after loss to Lyceum

IF there is one guy who knows all about the expectations bestowed upon San Beda players, it’s Robert Bolick.

Thrusted into the Red Lion line-up right after losing the likes of Baser Amer, Arth Dela Cruz and Ola Adeogun, Bolick was handed the tough task of leading the proud men from Mendiola back to the top and he responded with three championships in three years which has immortalized him in the Bedan lore.

He’s hoping that this squad, a team that is likewise looking for its identity after losing the likes of Calvin Oftana and Evan Nelle, rises above the high standards that the community holds them to.

“Sabi ko nga, pag San Beda ka, it’s either championship [or bust] pag di ka pumasok ng finals, failure ka na kagad. Ganun samin e,” Bolick said as he watched the Red Lions drop a heartbreaking 89-81 loss to Lyceum in the Filoil Flying V Center last Saturday.

“Alam ni coach Yuri [Escueta] yan, at malaki ang tiwala ko kay coach Yuri kaya nga gusto ko manood at suportahan siya,” he added. “Iba talaga pag nasa San Beda ka. Sa tagal tagal naming nag finals, first time ata ma-miss last [season] e, so siyempre yung mga alumni at mga fans namin di sila sanay sa ganun e.”

For the first time since 2005, the Red Lions missed the finals in Season 97 which obviously disappointed a lot of fans and alumni who’s so used to being in the final dance.

Things aren’t looking too bright for the Red Lions this season as they dropped to 1-2 with the loss to the Pirates. Still, Bolick is keeping the faith especially with veterans JB Bahio, James Kwekuteye and Peter Alfaro leading the charge – men he won a championship with.

“May mga natitira pa naman sa teammates ko, alam na nila yan, si James, si Bahio, si Alfaro naabutan ko rin so alam na nila yan. Alam na nila yung [expectations] sa San Beda talaga,” he said.

“Si James at JB, sila pinaka-senior, sila ang pinakamatanda sa team at sila din ang may championship, nandun sila nung andun parin ako e. Si JB di pa masyadong nagagamit, ta’s si James nagagamit na. So alam na ni James kung anong what it takes to get the championship.”

So when put on the spot and asked if he feels they’re bound to return to the finals after three years, Bolick answered in the affirmative.

“For sure pag andyan si James at si Bahio kayang kaya nila yan. Nakapag-champion na sila, alam na nila yung gagawin. For sure mag-finals ulit kami ngayon, ramdam na ramdam ko mag f-finals ulit kami ngayon.”

