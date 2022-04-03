Rhenz Abando takes charge as Letran rips Perpetual for third straight win

RHENZ Abando delivered for Letran as it claimed its third straight win, a 68-57 victory over Perpetual on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

The transferee from University of Santo Tomas had his best game in a Knights jersey with an all-around effort of 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Letran Knights improve to 3-0

"Focus lang kami sa game," said Abando as Letran moved up 3-0. "Laging sinasabi ni coach na ituring natin na championship game every game kasi hindi talaga kami makakabawi pag natalo kami."

The 24-year-old Abando caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 10 of the defending champions' 26-point eruption to establish a 54-36 lead and cruise to the 11-point win.

Mark Sangalang and Allen Mina also did their share with 10 points apiece, while Christian Fajarito and Jeo Ambohot combined for 11 points and 22 boards in the triumph.

Perpetual sunk to a 1-2 record as Jielo Razon was held scoreless in the match.

Jef Egan paced the Altas with 15 points, as Kim Aurin got 12 points and six rebounds in the losing effort.

The scores:

Letran 68 - Abando 24, Sangalang 10, Mina 10, Caralipio 6, Fajarito 5, Ambohot 4, Paraiso 4, Yu 2, Olivario 2, Reyson 1, Guarino 0, Tolentino 0, Javillonar 0.

Perpetual 57 - Egan 15, Aurin 12, Omega 8, Nunez 6, Barcuma 5, Abis 4, Ferreras 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 1, Razon 0, Martel 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0.

Quarterscores: 13-10; 28-23; 54-36; 68-57.

